Letter: Eliminating permits relives burden on legal gun owners
Seems many people are concerned about a bill to eliminate the conceal carry permits for gun owners, but I can't see where much will actually change. Legal owners carrying concealed guns has not proved to be a problem, so what's the need? Criminals carrying guns do not get permits in any case, so what's the point? If it's loss of revenue, that's a tax issue and unfairly effects only law-abiding gun owners.
