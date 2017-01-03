Legislature debates guns; committee approves proposed bill to eliminate concealed-carry permit
The push to eliminate the concealed carry permit requirement for gun owners cleared its first hurdle Tuesday with the state Senate Judiciary Committee voting to approve the proposed changes to New Hampshire law. "I believe that this legislation is common sense," said Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, one of the bill's main sponsors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC