Leaders issue 'call to action' on gun...

Leaders issue 'call to action' on gun safety; urge consensus vs. confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

In an unprecedented call to action, public health leaders from some of the nation's top universities have urged consensus-building on gun safety, rather than confrontation, saying that the election of President Donald Trump had "changed the national conversation on firearms" and made federal policy changes unlikely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) 1 hr Now_What- 2,499
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... 15 hr Marauder 4
Need help on which scope to buy 19 hr Sheriff Joe 529 2
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Sat The Real Donald T... 4
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 21 huntcoyotes 11
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Jan 15 jimwildrickjr 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC