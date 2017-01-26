Lawmakers Who Want To Carry Guns On N...

Lawmakers Who Want To Carry Guns On N.H. House Floor Won't Be Required to Take Safety Traning

A proposal to require firearm safety training for New Hampshire lawmakers wishing to carry guns on the House floor has been defeated. Democratic Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff proposed the rule Thursday after a representative dropped her loaded gun during a committee hearing this month.

