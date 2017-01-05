Lawmakers Unveil Gun-Safety Legislation That Targets Assault-Style Weapons
Proposed legislation to ban assault-style weapons in Florida will be unveiled this afternoon at a news conference held by the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence . Sen. Linda Stewart and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith are introducing the bills, which also include banning large ammunition feeding devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|6 hr
|frankspeak
|7
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC