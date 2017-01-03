Lawmakers say airport shootings strengthens proposals to allow guns in terminals

Two conservative Republican lawmakers who want to lift Florida's ban on concealed weapons in airport terminals say Friday's shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport strengthens the need for their proposal. Weeks before Esteban Santiago, 26, opened fire in a baggage claim area, killing five people and injuring six others, state Sen. Greg Steube and state Rep. Jake Raburn had filed bills in the Florida Legislature that would allow the 1.7 million people with concealed-weapons permits in the state to carry their guns in airport passenger terminals.

