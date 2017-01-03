Lawmakers say airport shootings stren...

Lawmakers say airport shootings strengthens proposals to allow guns in terminals

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Two conservative Republican lawmakers who want to lift Florida's ban on concealed weapons in airport terminals say Friday's shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport strengthens the need for their proposal. Weeks before Esteban Santiago, 26, opened fire in a baggage claim area, killing five people and injuring six others, state Sen. Greg Steube and state Rep. Jake Raburn had filed bills in the Florida Legislature that would allow the 1.7 million people with concealed-weapons permits in the state to carry their guns in airport passenger terminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Extend background checks to save lives 5 hr justice 1
Our own worst enemy Sat justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Sat jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC