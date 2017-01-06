Lawmakers consider gun ban on terror ...

Lawmakers consider gun ban on terror suspects after Orlando shooting

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry h INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry handguns. The controversial legislation didn't advance during the 2016 session, but supporters believe this time could be different after sweeping Republican wins on Election Day and the appointment of Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz to the House Public Policy Committee, which acts as a gatekeeper on such bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... 34 min vhffhjvdzhj 7
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... 5 hr jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC