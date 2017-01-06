Lawmakers consider gun ban on terror suspects after Orlando shooting

Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry h INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry handguns. The controversial legislation didn't advance during the 2016 session, but supporters believe this time could be different after sweeping Republican wins on Election Day and the appointment of Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz to the House Public Policy Committee, which acts as a gatekeeper on such bills.

