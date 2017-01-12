Lawmaker wants guns in Oklahoma capitol

13 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Sen. Nathan Dahm wrote Senate Bill 66 to protect what he said is a fundamental right guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. "It's not so much about a need [to carry firearms in the capitol]," he told NewsChannel 4. "It's about the right for people to defend themselves.

