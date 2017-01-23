Lawmaker resurrects push for 'constit...

Lawmaker resurrects push for 'constitutional carry' bill

Read more: KSL-TV

A bill to allow the permit-free carrying of a concealed weapon in Utah faces a tough history of rejection as it heads to the 2017 Legislature for consideration. Former Rep. John Mathis first introduced a "constitutional carry" bill in 2013, and it passed the Legislature before being vetoed by Gov. Gary Herbert.

