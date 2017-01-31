Latest Statistics Bolster Case for Campus Carry in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released its 2016 demographic data on Texas license to carry holders, and for the third consecutive year, LTC holders of typical college age had their licenses revoked at a lower rate than did LTC holders twenty years older. *A person age 18-20 can obtain a Texas LTC only if he or she is a member or veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.