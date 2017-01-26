LA Times Editorial: Concealed Carry on Campus Is a 'Silly and Dangerous Idea'
Last week the Los Angeles Times ran a staff editorial claiming it would be a "silly, and dangerous idea" to allow concealed carry permit holders to be armed on campus. What is "silly" is the Times also argued that guns are rarely used by citizens for protection, so there's no need for them to be on campus.
