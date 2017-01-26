Kentucky Senate bill would ease requi...

Kentucky Senate bill would ease requirements for concealed carry license

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin sentenced Samuel Barrett to a total of 2.5 years in prison, and required him to remain on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life. Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin sentenced Samuel Barrett to a total of 2.5 years in prison, and required him to remain on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... 7 hr jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Wed Patriot 2,500
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Wed duzitreallymatter 1
baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go Tue kevin lj 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Jan 24 Good Riddance Obama 9
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Jan 23 Marauder 4
Need help on which scope to buy Jan 23 Sheriff Joe 529 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC