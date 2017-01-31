Kansas Senate panel rejects bill to k...

Kansas Senate panel rejects bill to keep guns off campuses

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A bill to permanently exempt public colleges and medical centers from a requirement to allow concealed guns on their premises was rejected by a Kansas Senate committee on Tuesday. "We are disappointed that they sided with the extremist gun lobby instead of the students, faculty and concerned parents who testified just days ago," said Jo Ella Hoye, the spokeswoman for the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group that pushes for stricter gun laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Mon duzitreallymatter 14
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,500
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Jan 25 duzitreallymatter 1
baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go Jan 24 kevin lj 1
News National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T... Jan 23 Marauder 4
Need help on which scope to buy Jan 23 Sheriff Joe 529 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC