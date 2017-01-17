Kansas lawmakers move quickly on new special elections rules
Kansas legislators have moved to put new rules in place this week for special congressional elections to give military personnel overseas an additional month to vote. The Senate approved the elections bill Tuesday evening on a 40-0 vote after the House approved it last week, 122-1.
