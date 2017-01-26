Kansas lawmaker leaves loaded gun in Statehouse room
A Kansas legislator acknowledged Thursday that he inadvertently left a loaded gun in a public committee room where a secretary found it a few minutes later. Republican Rep. Willie Dove said the incident occurred after Tuesday's meeting of the House Education Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Jan 24
|Good Riddance Obama
|9
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC