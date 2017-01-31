Kansas Civil Air Patrol officer calls for death of GOP legislator

Jonathan Holder, commander of a squadron based at a Kansas National Guard Armory in Emporia, said his Facebook comment was in response to a proposed bill that would prohibit concealed handguns on college campuses. The Kansas man who recommended Rep. Stephanie Clayton "swing from a tree" for introducing a bill to prohibit carrying concealed handguns on college and university campuses serves as a lieutenant colonel in the state's Civil Air Patrol.

