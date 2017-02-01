Judge: Federal firearms regulations t...

Judge: Federal firearms regulations trump Kansas gun law

" A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state " a ruling that casts doubt on the legality of similar laws passed in nine states across the nation. The decision handed down by U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten allows federal firearms charges against Shane Cox and Jeremy Kettler to stand.

