Johnson, Abraham & Grassley Move to Overturn Obama's Social Security Gun Ban
Congressmen Sam Johnson and Ralph Abraham - and Chuck Grassley in the Senate - have introduced resolutions to overturn Barack Obama's Social Security Gun Ban. As a senior citizen myself and as one who owns several firearms that I want to pass on as an inheritance to my children one day this legislation is very important to me.
