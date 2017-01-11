Is This President Obama's Parting Shot at Gun Owners?
With just weeks to go in his administration, President Obama will see finalized a rule he pushed for three years ago to deny certain Social Security benefits recipients the right to purchase firearms, a sweeping denial of Second Amendment rights that has critics in an uproar. The rule would have the Social Security Administration feed into the national background check system its information on people getting disability benefits who have a mental health issue.
