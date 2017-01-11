Is This President Obama's Parting Sho...

Is This President Obama's Parting Shot at Gun Owners?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

With just weeks to go in his administration, President Obama will see finalized a rule he pushed for three years ago to deny certain Social Security benefits recipients the right to purchase firearms, a sweeping denial of Second Amendment rights that has critics in an uproar. The rule would have the Social Security Administration feed into the national background check system its information on people getting disability benefits who have a mental health issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... 4 hr Say What 1
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Jan 3 lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC