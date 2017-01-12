Is the new 'silencer' gun bill a matter of public safety?
Lawmakers in the US House and Senate have introduced bills that would scrap the stringent restrictions currently placed on "silencers," arguing that the firearm accessory portrayed by Hollywood as a tool for stealthy assassins should instead be seen primarily as a safety device. A similar measure failed last fall, but with the new turnover in Washington, proponents are hopeful to find success under President-elect Donald Trump, who ran as an ally of the gun lobby.
