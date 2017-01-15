Is the Gun Boom Over? FBI Data Snaps ...

Is the Gun Boom Over? FBI Data Snaps 19-Month Record Streak

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

After 19 consecutive months of record-breaking numbers of background checks for gun buyers, December monthly data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation snapped the streak with fewer checks conducted than in the same month last year. This seems to confirm analyst suspicions that with the election of Donald Trump to the presidency and Republican control of both houses of Congress, the threat of gun control is virtually non-existent, thus ending the gun boom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... 2 hr duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver 22 hr jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC