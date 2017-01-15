Is the Gun Boom Over? FBI Data Snaps 19-Month Record Streak
After 19 consecutive months of record-breaking numbers of background checks for gun buyers, December monthly data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation snapped the streak with fewer checks conducted than in the same month last year. This seems to confirm analyst suspicions that with the election of Donald Trump to the presidency and Republican control of both houses of Congress, the threat of gun control is virtually non-existent, thus ending the gun boom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|2 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|22 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC