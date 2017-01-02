Is Donald Trump Going to Take Away Yo...

Is Donald Trump Going to Take Away Your Gun?

From November 8 to November 11 , shares of Sturm, Ruger What the heck is going on here? Are investors in gun stocks afraid that Donald Trump will take away their guns? Donald Trump ? After all, this is the man who argued all through the 2016 campaignthat he is "a 2nd amendment person," that he is "against gun control," and who even advocated "making all concealed-carry permits valid in every state." Is this really the kind of guy who might take away your gun? Well, it's essential to recognize that Donald Trump has flip-floppedon gun control before -- and could do so again.

