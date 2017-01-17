Iowa lawmaker seeks to end machine gun ban
Iowa's ban on owning vintage machine guns would be ended under legislation introduced by a lawmaker and supported by a firearms group. The Des Moines Register reports Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig in northwest Iowa, says his bill would allow possession of machine guns as well as short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns.
