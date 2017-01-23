Illinois concealed carry rules survive suits by gun owners
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand an Illinois system of issuing concealed carry permits that gun owners had complained violated their constitutional rights. The court did not explain its decision, saying only that it would not interfere with the decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backing the state's requirements for obtaining a concealed-carry license.
