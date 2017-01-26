House Republicans consider little-used act...
House Republicans will move this week to wipe out a series of rules finalized in the closing days of the Obama administration , including one that could prevent certain Social Security recipients from purchasing guns. Under the rule - part of President Obama's gun control push - Social Security was to scour its lists for people receiving certain disability payments who were deemed mentally impaired, then flag their names in the national gun-purchasing background-check system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
