Home defense course latest addition to Tactical Experience
Tactical Experience owner Bradley Crawford demonstrates how visitors can use the indoor virtual shooting range Friday at 2013 Vine in Hays. Tactical Experience owner Bradley Crawford demonstrates how to use the virtual reality simulator that offers several different scenarios at the shop on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 2013 Vine Street in Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Mon
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC