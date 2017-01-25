Guns galore at Shot Show
The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show is the largest gun show on Earth. Owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation , SHOT Show 2017 was held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. More than 65,000 industry professionals were expected to attend SHOT Show 2017, walking miles to review the staggering amount of products on offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ...
|Jan 25
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|baretta $ glock 24 ready 2go
|Jan 24
|kevin lj
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Jan 24
|Good Riddance Obama
|9
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Jan 23
|Marauder
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Jan 23
|Sheriff Joe 529
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC