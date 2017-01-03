Guns at zoos? Texas says no while str...

Guns at zoos? Texas says no while struggling to tame rules

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

More than a year after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made firearms, including openly holstered weapons, legal in more places in the state, disputes remain over where guns are allowed - much to the frustration of advocates on both sides of the debate. Firearms are banned in zoos but not wildlife preserves.

Chicago, IL

