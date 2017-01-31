Gun-Toting New Hampshire Lawmakers Not Required to Take Safety Classes
A proposal to require firearm safety training for New Hampshire lawmakers wishing to carry guns on the House floor has been defeated. Democratic Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff proposed the rule Thursday after a representative dropped her loaded gun during a committee hearing this month.
