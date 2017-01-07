Gun silencers are hard to buy. Donald...

Gun silencers are hard to buy. Donald Trump Jr. and silencer makers want to change that.

The federal government has strictly limited the sale of firearm silencers for as long as James Bond and big-screen gangsters have used them to discreetly shoot enemies between the eyes. Now the gun industry, which for decades has complained about the restrictions, is pursuing new legislation to make silencers easier to buy, and a key backer is Donald Trump Jr. , an avid hunter and the oldest son of the president-elect, who campaigned as a friend of the gun industry.

