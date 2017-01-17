Gun Show Goes Off Without A Hitch Aft...

Gun Show Goes Off Without A Hitch After Astorino Vetoes Legislative Ban

2017-01-17

The Firearm and Knife Show and Sale kicked off as originally scheduled Saturday just days after Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino vetoed legislation that would have banned such events from county property, according to lohud.com. The show, which opens for its second day at 9 a.m. Sunday, is the first at the Westchester County Center since 2012, according to lohud.com, which reported that Astorino canceled a scheduled gun show in February 2013 in response to the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

