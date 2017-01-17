Gun sales expected to drop with Trump...

Gun sales expected to drop with Trump in charge, dealers at L.V. show say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Jon Scott is the director of sales for B&T and offers his thoughts on guns and the new presidential administration during the Shot Show at the Sands Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. On the heels of a record year of firearm sales in the United States, gun dealers at this week's Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade show in Las Vegas credited a combined fear of gun restrictions by President Barack Obama and growing public participation in shooting for sport as reason for the sales explosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Jan 15 jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC