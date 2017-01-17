Gun sales expected to drop with Trump in charge, dealers at L.V. show say

Jon Scott is the director of sales for B&T and offers his thoughts on guns and the new presidential administration during the Shot Show at the Sands Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. On the heels of a record year of firearm sales in the United States, gun dealers at this week's Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade show in Las Vegas credited a combined fear of gun restrictions by President Barack Obama and growing public participation in shooting for sport as reason for the sales explosion.

