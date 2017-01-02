Gun sales boom before new laws: Local...

Gun sales boom before new laws: Locals claim regulation fueled...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

With new state laws targeting guns taking hold, the past couple weeks have been a boon for Peninsula weapon sellers serving locals fearing the repercussions of tighter restrictions. Two Burlingame gun sellers said they have enjoyed a significant sales bump over the second half of the year following California legislators passing laws aiming to make it more difficult to buy assault-style weapons and ammunition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) 4 hr klaus 5
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... 5 hr Sheriff Joe 529 4
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,135 • Total comments across all topics: 277,546,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC