Gun sales boom before new laws: Locals claim regulation fueled...
With new state laws targeting guns taking hold, the past couple weeks have been a boon for Peninsula weapon sellers serving locals fearing the repercussions of tighter restrictions. Two Burlingame gun sellers said they have enjoyed a significant sales bump over the second half of the year following California legislators passing laws aiming to make it more difficult to buy assault-style weapons and ammunition.
