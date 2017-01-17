Gun safety group outspends lobbyists in New Mexico
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports documents filed with the secretary of state's office show New York-based Everytown for Gun Safety spent nearly $220,000 in 2016. Everytown Regional director Pedro Morillas mostly focused the expenditures on political action committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|22 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|4
|National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Lies And T...
|Sat
|Statesman Patriot
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Sat
|huntcoyotes
|11
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Jan 15
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC