Gun rights, gun control advocates ral...

Gun rights, gun control advocates rally for change

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Gun rights and gun control advocates rallied for change on Monday at the Virginia State Capitol. It was all a part of lobby day, also known as advocacy day when community members and organizations meet politicians at various levels of government to advocate and explain support for legislation relevant to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Mon duzitreallymatter 2
News CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver Sun jimwildrickjr 1
News Washington attorney general proposes assault we... Jan 13 justice 2
News Extend background checks to save lives Jan 9 duzitreallymatter 3
Our own worst enemy Jan 7 justice 3
News GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec... Jan 7 jimwildrickjr 9
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC