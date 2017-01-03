Gun Owners of America Announce NY Civil Rights Restoration Act

"Gun Owners of America - NY" today announced its 2017 legislative agenda for the " Civil Rights Restoration Act ," at a press conference headlined by Larry Pratt, Executive Director Emeritus of Gun Owners of America. The legislation will include a six-point agenda to revitalize basic civil rights, including the right to due process, the right to counsel, and the right to privacy.

