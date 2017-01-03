Gun group appeal seeks more records from AG

The gun rights group that has spent months fighting Attorney General Maura Healey's enforcement actions around the state's assault weapons ban is now appealing her refusal to release certain public records. The Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts announced Monday that it had filed an appeal with Secretary of State William Galvin's office over its request for records connected to Healey's July 2016 announcement that she would step up enforcement of the 1998 ban to crack down on copies or duplicates of prohibited guns.

