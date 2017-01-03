Gun Dealers Expect Sales To Drop During Trump Presidency
Gun sales have spiked during President Barack Obama's two terms in the White House, but many gun dealers expect that to change after Donald Trump's inauguration. The reason is because Obama's efforts to tighten gun restrictions, including the ban of some high-powered rifles and certain types of ammunition, may have increased demand.
