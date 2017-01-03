Gun Dealers Expect Sales To Drop Duri...

Gun Dealers Expect Sales To Drop During Trump Presidency

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Gun sales have spiked during President Barack Obama's two terms in the White House, but many gun dealers expect that to change after Donald Trump's inauguration. The reason is because Obama's efforts to tighten gun restrictions, including the ban of some high-powered rifles and certain types of ammunition, may have increased demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Tue lunalobo 5
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) Jan 2 klaus 5
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC