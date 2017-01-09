Gun Control Groups Take Aim at - Legally Obtained' Weapons
On January 9 two leaders in the gun control movement took off the mask and made plain that their desire is not just to limit illegal guns or go after illegal gun owners but to target "legally obtained" firearms as well. The incident constituted the first major American shooting of 2017.
Of course these groups are after legally obtained firearms. It isn't rocket science.
They have yet to come up with one single "common sense gun safety law" that creates one iota of hindrance to the criminal element. Not one!
