There are on the Breitbart.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Gun Control Groups Take Aim at - Legally Obtained' Weapons. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

On January 9 two leaders in the gun control movement took off the mask and made plain that their desire is not just to limit illegal guns or go after illegal gun owners but to target "legally obtained" firearms as well. The incident constituted the first major American shooting of 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Breitbart.com.