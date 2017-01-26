Gun bill targets college campuses

The threat of mass shootings has thrust a capitol hill gun fight into the heart of Florida's colleges. Legislators and academics are scuffling over a bill that would put the rights of 1.7 million concealed carry permit holders above the wants of many of the public higher education system's 1.2 million staff and students.

