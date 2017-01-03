GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed...

GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Reciprocity On Day One of New Congress - Breitbart

On January 3-the first day of the 115th Congress-Representative Richard Hudson introduced national concealed carry reciprocity legislation. Rep. Hudson's bill, which is supported by major pro-Second Amendment groups, would allow people with a state-issued concealed carry license or permit to conceal a handgun in any other state that allows concealed carry, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state.

