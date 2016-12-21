Forecasting The 2017 New Business Year
With the launch of the 2017 New Business Year, industry executives and dealers are cautiously optimistic. Following Donald Trump's surprising victory, the long-term future of the industry looks secure: A Second Amendment-supporting president and Congressional Republicans will preserve the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act for the foreseeable future.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|2
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
