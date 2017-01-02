For gun buyers, 'panic' ebbs with Trump victory
Gun owners and enthusiasts are breathing a collective "sigh of relief" after the election of Donald J. Trump, one York County gun shop owner said. For gun buyers, 'panic' ebbs with Trump victory Gun owners and enthusiasts are breathing a collective "sigh of relief" after the election of Donald J. Trump, one York County gun shop owner said.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|klaus
|5
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|11 hr
|Sheriff Joe 529
|4
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
