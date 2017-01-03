Florida Open Carry Bill in Senate Jud...

Florida Open Carry Bill in Senate Judiciary Committee Jan 10th

The first, and arguably the most important pro-Second Amendment rights bill of the 2017 legislative session is about to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 10th at 2 pm. Open Carry - The legislature took this away in 1987 after the fear-mongering of Janet Reno and a complicit media whined loud enough.

Chicago, IL

