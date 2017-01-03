Florida Airport Terrorism, Solution More Gun Bans

Debbie W Schultz said during a TV interview that commercial air-travelers on domestic flights should not be permitted to transport guns and ammunition in checked baggage, as they are now on most airlines. She contemptuously dismissed a fellow commentator who mentioned that lawful American gun owners, including LEOs, hunters, et al fly routinely, every day, with their firearms and ammunition in checked baggage.

