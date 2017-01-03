Florida Airport Terrorism, Solution More Gun Bans
Debbie W Schultz said during a TV interview that commercial air-travelers on domestic flights should not be permitted to transport guns and ammunition in checked baggage, as they are now on most airlines. She contemptuously dismissed a fellow commentator who mentioned that lawful American gun owners, including LEOs, hunters, et al fly routinely, every day, with their firearms and ammunition in checked baggage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Extend background checks to save lives
|18 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Jan 3
|lunalobo
|5
|rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|klaus
|5
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC