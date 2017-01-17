Five questions with Mitch McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky sits down with McClatchy and answers questions ranging from the repeal of the Affordable Care Act to the Donald Trump's surprise victory on election night Palm Beach residents will feel the increase traffic problems when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, visits his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago home as president. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democrat and gun safety advocate, says policy-makers need to make gun laws based on "the merits of what makes sense."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.