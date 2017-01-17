Five questions with Mitch McConnell
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky sits down with McClatchy and answers questions ranging from the repeal of the Affordable Care Act to the Donald Trump's surprise victory on election night Palm Beach residents will feel the increase traffic problems when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, visits his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago home as president. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democrat and gun safety advocate, says policy-makers need to make gun laws based on "the merits of what makes sense."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|CCW Weekend: The Enduring Concealed Carry Revolver
|Jan 15
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Washington attorney general proposes assault we...
|Jan 13
|justice
|2
|Extend background checks to save lives
|Jan 9
|duzitreallymatter
|3
|Our own worst enemy
|Jan 7
|justice
|3
|GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Rec...
|Jan 7
|jimwildrickjr
|9
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC