Firearms Sales Down =The Price Of Victory
The New York Post business section reports today that the election of Donald Trump has been bad news for firearms companies. While the Dow Jones industrial average has surged 8.9 percent since Trump was elected president-to within 0.37 points of 20,000 on Friday-shares of gunmakers have tanked.
Read more at VDARE.
