Firearms instructor to serve 5 days in jail for mana s death
A firearms instructor who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a southwest Ohio gun store owner during a concealed carry class last year was sentenced to serve five days in jail. Forty-eight-year-old Mark Montgomery was also sentenced on Monday to five years' probation and 120 hours of community service for the June 2016 death of 64-year-old James Baker.
