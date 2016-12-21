Federal Hold Up For Gold Card Gun Per...

Federal Hold Up For Gold Card Gun Permits Ina

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Issues with the federal government are affecting a new gun permit that went into effect New Year's Day. It's called the gold card and it allows South Dakotans who carry it to buy a gun, without having to go through the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rohrbaugh r9 Seecamp .380 (Dec '15) 14 hr klaus 5
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... 15 hr Sheriff Joe 529 4
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,808 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC