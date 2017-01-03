Extend background checks to save lives

There are 3 comments on the Post and Courier story from Yesterday, titled Extend background checks to save lives. In it, Post and Courier reports that:

A few extra days might not have made a difference, but waiting a little longer certainly wouldn't have hurt anyone. In this case, a gun in the wrong hands killed.

justice

Shelby, MS

#1 16 hrs ago
Almost all denials of NICS checks stem from clerical errors, mis-identification because of similar names, or stem from the fact that a person was denied previously and failed to appeal the prior denial which itself triggers future denials.

The only way this makes sense is to assume that felons actually submit to a background check when they know they cant pass and that they will be unable to acquire a gun if they are denied on a NICS check. Rational people understand that neither is true.

Extending the time to complete a NICS check is nothing more than a way for government to deny Americans their right to bear arms. How many NICS checks would have been completed during Obama's two terms if they were allowed to deny gun sales based on the fact that the NICS check wasn't complete? Probably not many.

If they are allowed 28 days to complete a check then my guess is that checks which are now completed in minutes would take 28 days to complete.
citizen

Corinth, MS

#2 5 hrs ago
The entire article is a lie.

"A few extra days might not have made a difference, but waiting a little longer certainly wouldnÂ’t have hurt anyone."

LIE!

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2015/06/10/no-one-h...
NJ woman murdered by ex while awaiting gun permit.

"Extending the maximum wait period for background checks is not a new obstacle to gun ownership. It simply ensures that those who shouldnÂ’t buy guns canÂ’t buy them."

LIE!

It is a proven fact that criminals don't buy their guns from dealers. Even the CDC has admitted that gun control laws and background checks have had no effect on criminals getting guns or violent crime. However it is proven that "successful" crime does go up where victims are disarmed.
duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,053

Salt Lake City, UT

#3 4 hrs ago
All about control and nothing more. True gun safety isn't in their agenda.
Chicago, IL

